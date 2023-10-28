Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 432.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $620,633.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,990 shares of company stock valued at $118,580,267 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %

SNX stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

