Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $25.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

