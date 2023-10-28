Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SYNH opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.