Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 52,776 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $43.10 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.