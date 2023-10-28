Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $92,775,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,966,000 after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

BURL opened at $116.42 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

