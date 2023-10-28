Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 896.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,618,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after buying an additional 492,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $686,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,233,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

