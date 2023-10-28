Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,251 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,835,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

