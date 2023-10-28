Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 909 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $273.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

