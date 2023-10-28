Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $1,053,961.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,020.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $109.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

