Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,391,000 after buying an additional 326,859 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.