865 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $220.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.13 and a 1 year high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

