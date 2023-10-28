AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,462. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

