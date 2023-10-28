AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

