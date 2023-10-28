Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

