AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,025 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

