AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.