1,110 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.67.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

