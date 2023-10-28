Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

