12,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in KeyCorp by 57.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.