Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

