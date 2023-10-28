Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

