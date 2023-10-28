Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,186 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,494,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $196.13 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

