Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $133.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

