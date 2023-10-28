Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

