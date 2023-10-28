General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

GIS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.