Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.54 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

