Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99, reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Shares of CCS opened at $60.85 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.81.
Century Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
Read More
