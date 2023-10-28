Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99, reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $60.85 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after purchasing an additional 118,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,871,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

