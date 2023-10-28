Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99, reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $60.85 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after purchasing an additional 118,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,871,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

