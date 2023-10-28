CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36 to $2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$1.55-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.53%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

