WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.48 million.

WEX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WEX opened at $163.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 12 month low of $148.82 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Analysts predict that WEX will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut WEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

