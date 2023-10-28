Short Interest in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Decreases By 23.4%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.61.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $379.87 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

