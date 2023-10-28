Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,938,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,552,000 after purchasing an additional 349,271 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on VOYA

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.