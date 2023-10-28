Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $399,252,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75.

Insider Activity

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.