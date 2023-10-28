BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $659.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

