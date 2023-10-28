Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

