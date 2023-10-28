Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG opened at $32.24 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.