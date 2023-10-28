Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 571.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,294,000 after buying an additional 758,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

CCEP stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

