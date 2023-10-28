Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth $353,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Albany International by 23.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Albany International by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $382,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Down 2.7 %

AIN stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $115.39.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

