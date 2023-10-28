Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $682,191,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $55.80 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

