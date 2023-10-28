Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $122.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

