Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.82.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

