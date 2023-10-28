Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.