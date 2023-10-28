Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

