Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 14th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PAA opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

