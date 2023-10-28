First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial by 99.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

