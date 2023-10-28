Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $248.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $191.45 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

