United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals stock opened at $399.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

