Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.6 %

Landstar System stock opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $148.23 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Landstar System by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 91,050 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

