Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $44,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 847,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

