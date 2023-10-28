Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE VMC opened at $193.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average is $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
