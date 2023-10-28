STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08, RTT News reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of STM opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

