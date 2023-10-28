STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08, RTT News reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of STM opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
